Environment & Energy

2.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Lake County

Ideastream Public Media | By Gabriel Kramer
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Timberlake sits in the Northwest corner of Lake County.
United States Geological Survey
Ohioans east of Cleveland may have felt the ground move a bit Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) determined a 2.8 magnitude (M) earthquake took place about 3 kilometers Northwest of Timberlake, a village in Lake County at 8:20 a.m.

According to the USGS, tens of thousands of earthquakes of this magnitude occur in the world each year. An M 2.8 earthquake won’t be felt by many people, although some Ohioans tweeted about feeling the tremor.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 14 earthquakes or tremors took place in Ohio between Jan. 15 and Aug. 31, 2021 – the strongest being a M 2.5 earthquake in Allen County last February.

A larger earthquake, a M 4.0, occurred in Eastlake, another Lake County community, in 2019.

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.

Gabriel Kramer
