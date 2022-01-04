2.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Lake County

Ohioans east of Cleveland may have felt the ground move a bit Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) determined a 2.8 magnitude (M) earthquake took place about 3 kilometers Northwest of Timberlake, a village in Lake County at 8:20 a.m.

According to the USGS, tens of thousands of earthquakes of this magnitude occur in the world each year. An M 2.8 earthquake won’t be felt by many people, although some Ohioans tweeted about feeling the tremor.

Only four days into 2022 and I experienced my first ever earthquake in Ohio — emily (@emelaine_) January 4, 2022

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 14 earthquakes or tremors took place in Ohio between Jan. 15 and Aug. 31, 2021 – the strongest being a M 2.5 earthquake in Allen County last February.

A larger earthquake, a M 4.0, occurred in Eastlake, another Lake County community, in 2019.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

