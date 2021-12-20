Summit County Metroparks Celebrates 100 Years

Summit County Metroparks is celebrating its centennial Dec. 31, marking 100 years since the park district opened. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley View Area of the Cascade Valley Metro Park.

The park will collect letters, memories, and other valuable items from residents to put into a time capsule. The capsule will be installed at Summit Lake Nature Center, to be retrieved in 50 years.

Metroparks spokeswoman Stephanie Walton says the capsule will offer a glimpse of what the park was like for future residents.

Walton: Time Capsule to be Installed "An interesting year to capture what the park is like." Listen • 0:12

"Folks from all across the park district, all different departments, have submitted items that are reflective of what our work looks like today and what the park district looks like today. And we'll have some of those items on display," Walton said.

Walton says the event will also include a “Noon Year’s Eve” toast, and activities are available for all ages. Some of the day's festivities include music, cake pops, live ice carvings, and a tour "through the decades" of the park district.

