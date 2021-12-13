© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Yellow Creek Foundation gives up bid for Watershed Conservancy District

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published December 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Dam along Yellow Creek
yellowcreekfoundation.org
A dam sits along Yellow Creek, which is mostly locate in Bath Township.

The Yellow Creek Foundation has ended its bid for a watershed conservancy district.

The foundation was formed with the hopes of providing environmental education and protecting the environment in the Yellow Creek watershed in Summit and Medina counties.

Brenda Borisuck-McShaffery says the foundation was ordered by Summit County Common Pleas Court to pay a $10,000 bond to cover court expenses in case they weren’t successful in establishing the district.

After failing to raise the money for the bond, the foundation decided to end their bid.

“We just felt like the likelihood of winning the current case was very good," Borisuck-McShaffery said. "But that we would be burdened for years with other legal battles from the entities that were fighting our effort.”

The foundation aims to continue environmental education for the watershed.

Borisuck-McShaffery says since ending the bid, several environmental organizations have reached out in hopes of partnering to in these ongoing education efforts.

Tags

Environment & EnergyYellow CreekYellow Creek FoundationYellow Creek Watershed Conservancy DistrictBrenda Borisuck-McShafferySummit CountyMedina Countyenvironment
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
See stories by Rachel Gross
Related Content