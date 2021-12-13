Yellow Creek Foundation gives up bid for Watershed Conservancy District

The Yellow Creek Foundation has ended its bid for a watershed conservancy district.

The foundation was formed with the hopes of providing environmental education and protecting the environment in the Yellow Creek watershed in Summit and Medina counties.

Brenda Borisuck-McShaffery says the foundation was ordered by Summit County Common Pleas Court to pay a $10,000 bond to cover court expenses in case they weren’t successful in establishing the district.

After failing to raise the money for the bond, the foundation decided to end their bid.

“We just felt like the likelihood of winning the current case was very good," Borisuck-McShaffery said. "But that we would be burdened for years with other legal battles from the entities that were fighting our effort.”

The foundation aims to continue environmental education for the watershed.

Borisuck-McShaffery says since ending the bid, several environmental organizations have reached out in hopes of partnering to in these ongoing education efforts.

