Environment & Energy

Akron Zoo is LEED-ing the community in green energy and design standards

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published December 7, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST
The Wild Asia exhibit at Akron Zoo
Akron Zoo
/
WKSU
The Wild Asia exhibit, one of the newest exhibits at Akron Zoo, has received the highest standard of LEED certification there is.

The Akron Zoo has received LEED certification, Leader in Energy and Environmental Design, for its two newest exhibits.

Zoo CEO Doug Piekarz says it’s recognition that both the Pride of Africa and Wild Asia exhibits were built with the highest energy and environmental design standards as rated by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“The value of actually leveraging LEED on our construction, it helps us demonstrate through a third party that we’re actually doing what we say we are doing with trying to put our mission first even where we’re building things," Piekarz said.

This includes using recycled construction material to reduce waste, using light colored materials like concrete that reflect less heat and carefully angled light sources that don’t spill out into the night sky which can affect migratory birds.

Pride of Africa exhibit at Akron Zoo
One of the exhibits at Akron Zoo that received LEED certification is Pride of Africa.

The zoo is also using an in-house water-filtration system to refill its ponds instead of drawing on city water.

The Akron Zoo was one of the first zoos in the nation and also the first in Summit County to receive LEED certification for their Komodo Kingdom Education Center.

Piekarz hopes to eventually convert the entire zoo into a LEED certified space.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
