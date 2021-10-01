© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Peninsula Officials Oppose Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Purchasing Golf Course

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Kelly Krabill
Published October 1, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
Brandywine Country Club golf course
Google Maps
Brandywine Country Club golf course has been closed since 2018. Officials with the Village of Peninsula would like to see the former golf course property developed rather than conserved so that the property can generate tax revenue and help the village's financial situation.

The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park's purchase of the Brandywine Country Club golf course by is drawing opposition from Peninsula officials.

Conservancy President and CEO Deb Yandala says CVNP has been eying the golf course for a long time.

“The National Park Service identified this property as being really important to preserve and protect actually many years ago when it was still a golf course,” she said.

The National Park Service plans to purchase 192 acres of the 207-acre property from the Conservancy, which will hold onto the rest. But Peninsula Mayor Daniel Schneider Jr. is less than pleased with this plan. He had hoped for a developer to purchase the property, and now says the village has lost another 14% of its taxable land.

“None of that land is taxable, and the federal government contributes nothing as far as infrastructure to help repair the roads,” he said.

Schneider worries the village’s finances will worsen with the new park land.

Schneider: limited budget already a challenge

“My 600 residents and 295 households are responsible for managing and taking care of the roads and then the protection of the people in the park without any contribution,” he said.

Schneider says the village is already operating on a shoestring budget and worries extra visitors to the addition to the park will make the situation worse.

Tags

Environment & EnergyBrandywine Country ClubConservency for the Cuyahoga Valley National ParkPeninsulaNational ParksDeb YandalaNational Park Servicegolf coursePeninsula Mayor Daniel Schneider Jr.
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content