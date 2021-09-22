© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Ohio Lawmakers Revisiting Ways to Encourage Renewable Energy Development

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published September 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT
solar panels
Sergey Edentod
/
Shutterstock
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) is now trying to bring back renewable energy incentives.

Ohio lawmakers say they want to figure out ways to bring more renewable energy projects to the state after the old renewable energy credits were rolled back in the sweeping and tainted energy bill that also bailed out nuclear plants.

Now policymakers are looking for a new approach to green energy development.

Ohio's energy companies were once required to have renewable energy and alternative energy make up 25% of the grid by 2025.

But over the years those standards were frozen, rolled back, and eliminated. The latest dagger came in the form of 2019's House Bill 6, which FirstEnergy has now admitted to bribing public officials to get that bill passed.

Now Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) is trying to revive renewable energy incentives. He says Ohio needs policy that strikes a welcoming tone to the billion dollar industry.

"It's not just job creation for the building of the solar and wind. It is a recognition that we are moving to alternative energy, and Ohio can either be with the movement, or we will be behind. And when you get behind you lose economically," Dolan said.

Exactly how that happens is up in the air. Dolan says he's meeting with other lawmakers to reach a compromise. Some Republicans have said they don’t want to return to the former mandates, saying the subsidies didn't result in enough benefit to taxpayers.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Environment & Energyrenewable energySolar energywind energySen. Matt Dolan
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content