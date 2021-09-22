Ohio Lawmakers Revisiting Ways to Encourage Renewable Energy Development

Ohio lawmakers say they want to figure out ways to bring more renewable energy projects to the state after the old renewable energy credits were rolled back in the sweeping and tainted energy bill that also bailed out nuclear plants.

Now policymakers are looking for a new approach to green energy development.

Ohio's energy companies were once required to have renewable energy and alternative energy make up 25% of the grid by 2025.

But over the years those standards were frozen, rolled back, and eliminated. The latest dagger came in the form of 2019's House Bill 6, which FirstEnergy has now admitted to bribing public officials to get that bill passed.

Now Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) is trying to revive renewable energy incentives. He says Ohio needs policy that strikes a welcoming tone to the billion dollar industry.

"It's not just job creation for the building of the solar and wind. It is a recognition that we are moving to alternative energy, and Ohio can either be with the movement, or we will be behind. And when you get behind you lose economically," Dolan said.

Exactly how that happens is up in the air. Dolan says he's meeting with other lawmakers to reach a compromise. Some Republicans have said they don’t want to return to the former mandates, saying the subsidies didn't result in enough benefit to taxpayers.

