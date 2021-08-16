© 2021 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Shaker Heights' Horseshoe Lake Dam at Risk for Failure, Could Lead to Property Damage and Death

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Kelsey Paulus
Published August 16, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT
map of Horseshoe Lake Dam
Google Maps
Without a permanent fix for damages to the dam, the structure has the potential to fail. Failure of the Horseshoe Lake dam could result in flooding and severe damage.

Shaker Heights City Council is expected tomorrow to approve a short-term solution for a failing 170-year-old dam Tuesday.

Recent rainfalls have caused cracking in various areas on the face of Horseshoe Lake dam. The lake was previously drained to protect a total failure, but the lake fills during rainfall, putting pressure on it.

Frank Greenland, director of Watershed Programs for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, warns that failure of the dam could have dire consequences.

Greenland on damage from dam breach

“Should the dam blow out, there could be significant property damage in the downstream path of the flood water, as well as the potential for loss of human life,” he said.

Greenland recommends removal of the dam and restoration of stream segments. The short-term solution includes removing a portion of the dam and creating a pathway to divert water to into the Doan Brook, which is expected to take four weeks.

Environment & EnergyShaker HeightsdamsNortheast Ohio Regional Sewer DistrictFloodingDoan Brook
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
