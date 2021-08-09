© 2021 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Rep. Marcy Kaptur Voices Support for Civilian Climate Corps to Fight Climate Change

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
Good Jobs, Green Jobs logo
Good Jobs, Green Jobs
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) is backing the Civilian Climate Corps, which she says will need the "best talent in America" to succeed.
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio)

In January, President Joe Biden introduced a plan to start the Civilian Climate Corps, a group that will create jobs addressing climate change.

At a press conference in Washington Tuesday, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH 9) of Toledo voiced her support of creating the corps.

“This really will require the best talent in America to be effective and the inspiration of the next generation," Kaptur said. "This is an intergenerational effort of which I am so proud to be a part.”

The corps will work to reduce carbon emissions, promote biodiversity, and restore and conserve lands and waters. This program is modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was introduced during the Great Depression to put people to work to improve infrastructure.

The corps would get $10 billion in funding as a part of Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

