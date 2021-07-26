© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Names First Female Superintendent

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
thumbnail_Petit_headshot2021.jpg
National Park Service
Lisa Petit has worked for two decades at CVNP and is now the superintendent of the national park.

For the first time since its founding in 1974, Cuyahoga Valley National Park has a female superintendent. The National Park Service(NPS) has selected Lisa Petit for the job. She has spent her two-decade long NPS career with CVNP.

With six months as acting superintendent under her belt, Petit is ready to take on the challenges and complexities of running Cuyahoga Valley National Park and pursuing the vision set forth for its future.

“One of the aspects of our next level is to fully mature into that national park experience and uniqueness that was kind of envisioned by the early founders of the national park.”

Petit says she is inspired by the uniqueness of CVNP and the hard work done by the park’s staff.

“We’re almost 50 years old, and that in itself is an exciting milestone, so I’m thrilled to be able to be at the helm to build off the past successes and lead us into the next 50 years.”

Petit appreciates the park's location between two major cities. She says her time as acting superintendent has prepared her well to take on the role on a permanent basis.

New superintendent chosen to lead Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Lisa Petit has worked in CVNP for two decades
a photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park sign

“I fully took on the challenge and opportunity to move the park forward as we had been moving and make sure we were still making progress and our goals, and it was very, very rewarding.”

Petit will oversee and make primary decisions for the National Park, as well as two National Historic Sites – the James A Garfield site in Mentor and First Ladies site in Canton.

Tags

Environment & EnergyCuyahoga Valley National ParkNational Park ServiceLisa PetitNational ParksJames A. Garfield Memorialfirst lady
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
Related Content