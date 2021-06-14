© 2021 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Ohio is Spending Millions of Federal Dollars to Prevent Rock Slides

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT
Rock slide on state Route 7 in Washington County
Ohio Department of Transportation
Rocks slide off a hill on state Route 7 in Washington County. The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding projects that help prevent landslides with money from a $333 million allocation of federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of the state. 

In recent years, the state has had to close major roads and make expensive repairs to roads in Southern Ohio because of rocks, including large boulders, that slid off hills. Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation said that’s why the state is taking a proactive approach now. 

“It’s about $35 million that we have set aside in federal funding for this project, this effort," Bruning said. "And this will address nearly 40 different locations across Southern Ohio and Southeastern Ohio, which is where the bulk of the landslides and rock slides are."

The funding for these projects is part of a $333 million allocation the state received from federal coronavirus relief money.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
