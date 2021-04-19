Akron Native Relocating His Massachusetts Energy Startup to 'Voltage Valley'

A sustainable energy startup working to bring energy independence to the average consumer is relocating its company to the Mahoning Valley adding to efforts to build an economy around what’s dubbed “Voltage Valley”.

Carbon Zero Advanced Research company or CZAR Power will move into BRITE Energy Labs located in Warren. The space includes equipment that will allow the company to test its patented five-in-one clean energy system.

Company founder and CEO Tony Frisone says the device acts as an electric vehicle fast charger, solar inverter—which takes energy created by solar panels and converts it to be used in an electric grid—and solar energy router all-in-one at a third of the cost.

Massachusetts startup will relocate to Voltage Valley Company has patented a five in one tool to utilize clean energy. Listen • 0:12

"So think what Apple did with the iPhone—by combining what we would now call a burner cell phone, a camera and a computer for the internet—putting it into one device," Frisone said, "we’re doing that with clean power electronics."

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says he hopes the innovative technology will be able to power homes, small businesses, and vehicles in the city in the future.

Frisone, who grew up in Akron and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School, says he decided to relocate his company from Massachusetts to Ohio because of the Valley’s ongoing push to become a hub for sustainable innovation.

He credited Rick Stockburger of BRITE Energy Innovators with convincing him to make the move. He also credited the efforts of Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) who helped secure $571,000 of CARES Act dollars to support the efforts of BRITE.

