Cuyahoga Valley National Park Seeks Public Input on Future Programming

Officials with Cuyahoga Valley National Park are seeking public input this week on how visitors might want to see the park change and adapt in the future.

The multi-year planning process is starting online, where public comments can be submitted in writing or during virtual meetings. With increased visitor numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, park spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says they need to consider ways to ease some of the congestion in the CVNP.

CVNP seeks public input Spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says they're looking for ways to address issues such as congestion. Listen • 0:20

“How do people find their way around if they’ve never been there before? How do they find a place to park when it’s very busy? There are certain areas of the park that are super crowded [and] very popular on weekends. Maybe there are opportunities that we’re not quite taking advantage of to help people find other, less-visited areas of the park.”

Barnes adds they’re not just focusing on existing issues, but want public feedback on opportunities for growth.

“What are activities that we don’t currently offer? What are some opportunities for commercial uses and leasing of some of our properties? Those are things that we’re all looking for input [on].”

Barnes says those commercial uses would be for recreation – such as bike or canoe rentals – and not for things like oil and gas drilling.

The public input meetings are tonight at 7 p.m. and again on Thursday at 7 p.m., available here.

Written comments can be submitted here.