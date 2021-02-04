A local transportation advocacy group is optimistic about Amtrak’s plans to expand rail service in Ohio.

All Aboard Ohio’s Executive Director Stu Nicholson says he’s excited about the proposed major expansion of passenger rail service in Cleveland that would also connect Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

Nicholson says the plan gets around a major roadblock the group has faced when advocating for an expansion in the past.

Local Transportation Advocacy Group Excited about Amtrak Expansion Nicholson: the expansion plan Listen • 0:20

“The good news is that we don’t have to deal with the politics in the Ohio General Assembly. That was a big problem last time around, to be honest, and this time around if Amtrak is paying for this on their dime, it’s not as big of a problem,” he said.

Instead, Nicholson and other activists will advocate for a service transportation bill on the federal level. He feels the chances are good thanks to the new Democratic majority in the Senate.

Under the plan, Amtrak would cover costs for the first five years of service. After that, the state would take over funding. A timeline for when the project could start has not been released.

