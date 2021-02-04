© 2021 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Local Transportation Advocacy Group Excited about Amtrak Expansion

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published February 4, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST
Amtrak train
Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism
/
Creative Commons
Amtrak recently announced a proposed expansion project in Ohio, which transportation advocacy group All Aboard Ohio is excited about.

A local transportation advocacy group is optimistic about Amtrak’s plans to expand rail service in Ohio.

All Aboard Ohio’s Executive Director Stu Nicholson says he’s excited about the proposed major expansion of passenger rail service in Cleveland that would also connect Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

Nicholson says the plan gets around a major roadblock the group has faced when advocating for an expansion in the past.

Local Transportation Advocacy Group Excited about Amtrak Expansion
Nicholson: the expansion plan

“The good news is that we don’t have to deal with the politics in the Ohio General Assembly. That was a big problem last time around, to be honest, and this time around if Amtrak is paying for this on their dime, it’s not as big of a problem,” he said.

Instead, Nicholson and other activists will advocate for a service transportation bill on the federal level. He feels the chances are good thanks to the new Democratic majority in the Senate.

Under the plan, Amtrak would cover costs for the first five years of service. After that, the state would take over funding. A timeline for when the project could start has not been released.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
