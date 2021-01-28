How Can Cuyahoga County Best Use Lakefront? Planners Seek Public Input

Cuyahoga County is moving forward on a plan to increase access to one of the region’s most treasured assets - Lake Erie.

The county wants to see if it can build off a successful project in Euclid—where property owners gave up some of their land for a public waterfront trail. In exchange they received help with erosion control.

County Public Works Director Michael Dever says they’d like to increase access across the six communities that have lakefront land. Those include, Euclid, Bratenahl, Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River and Bay Village. They want to create something similar to Euclid that gives people access to Lake Erie.

Michael Dever is director of public works for Cuyahoga County and chairs the County's planning commission. Listen • 0:11

“We’re thinking there may be opportunities here in Cuyahoga County where we can replicate that or something like that in other areas along that 30 mile shoreline.”

Dever says they met last week with the 38-hundred lakefront property owners. Tonight they’ll seek public input at a virtual meeting at 7 p-m. Find a link at WKSU-dot org.

