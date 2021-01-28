© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

How Can Cuyahoga County Best Use Lakefront? Planners Seek Public Input

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST
Lake Erie
Elizabeth Miller
/
WCPN
Cuyahoga County has 30 miles of shoreline from Euclid to Bay Village but 90% of it currently is not accessible to the public.

Cuyahoga County is moving forward on a plan to increase access to one of the region’s most treasured assets - Lake Erie.

The county wants to see if it can build off a successful project in Euclid—where property owners gave up some of their land for a public waterfront trail. In exchange they received help with erosion control.

County Public Works Director Michael Dever says they’d like to increase access across the six communities that have lakefront land. Those include, Euclid, Bratenahl, Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River and Bay Village. They want to create something similar to Euclid that gives people access to Lake Erie.

Michael Dever is director of public works for Cuyahoga County and chairs the County's planning commission.
MichaelDever-updated_DSC4727.jpg

“We’re thinking there may be opportunities here in Cuyahoga County where we can replicate that or something like that in other areas along that 30 mile shoreline.”

Dever says they met last week with the 38-hundred lakefront property owners. Tonight they’ll seek public input at a virtual meeting at 7 p-m. Find a link at WKSU-dot org.

Tags

Environment & EnergyLake ErieClevelandEuclid
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content