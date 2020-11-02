© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

FirstEnergy Turns to New Acting CEO Amid Cloud of Investigations

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST
photo of FirstEnergy building
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
In an earnings call Monday, officials at FirstEnergy supported Acting CEO Steve Strah in leading the company long into the future.

FirstEnergy’s Acting CEO Steve Strah got a chance to talk to investors Monday during the utility’s quarterly earnings call.

Strah acknowledged the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the company.

Last week FirstEnergy fired CEO Chuck Jones and two more executives in the wake of a federal bribery investigation into Ohio’s nuclear bailout law.

The investigation led to the ouster of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Strah said he wished he had assumed his new role under different circumstances.

“While I find it disappointing that we have arrived at this point, I have great confidence, not only in the management team, but in the full support of the board of directors. And together we are committed to lead this company out of it,” he said.

Company officials acknowledged several lawsuits filed by both shareholders and customers related to the bailout bill, as well as an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company officials expressed confidence during the call that Strah is the right person to lead the utility in the long run.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
