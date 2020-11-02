FirstEnergy Turns to New Acting CEO Amid Cloud of Investigations

FirstEnergy’s Acting CEO Steve Strah got a chance to talk to investors Monday during the utility’s quarterly earnings call.

Strah acknowledged the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the company.

Last week FirstEnergy fired CEO Chuck Jones and two more executives in the wake of a federal bribery investigation into Ohio’s nuclear bailout law.

The investigation led to the ouster of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Strah said he wished he had assumed his new role under different circumstances.

“While I find it disappointing that we have arrived at this point, I have great confidence, not only in the management team, but in the full support of the board of directors. And together we are committed to lead this company out of it,” he said.

Company officials acknowledged several lawsuits filed by both shareholders and customers related to the bailout bill, as well as an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company officials expressed confidence during the call that Strah is the right person to lead the utility in the long run.

