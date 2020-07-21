© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Gives Grant to Akron to Remove Gorge Dam

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
A photo of the Gorge Dam.
JEFF ST. CLAIR
/
WKSU
The Gorge Dam is expected to be removed by 2022.

The city of Akron is getting a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help pay for removing the Gorge Dam from the Cuyahoga River. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the funds during a visit to Akron Tuesday.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city will continue to work with stakeholders and partners to help secure the rest of the funds for the $65 million project.  

The first step is to haul away sediment built up behind the dam. Horrigan expects that to begin early next year.

“I’m thinking 12 to 18 months on sediment removal ...," Horrigan said. "We’ll get a good design and be able to do that. And we’re hoping as far as an outside timetable to have that dam down by the end of 2022."

Removal of the dam will improve the river’s water quality and ecosystem. Restoration to the river and the surrounding area is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Tags

Environment & EnergyAkrongrantGreat Lakes Restoration InitiativeGorge damCuyahoga RiverAndrew WheelerMayor Dan Horrigan
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content