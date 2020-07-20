Summit Metro Parks Continues Cuyahoga River Restoration at Cascade Valley

Summit Metro Parks will use a $2.5 million dollar grant to continue one of its largest ecological restorations.

The project involves a 1-mile stretch of the Cuyahoga River and adjacent flood plain in the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron.

Summit Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson said the project will include a larger parking lot and additional river access.

“Everybody benefits from clean water. It’s not just for fish and wildlife; it’s for people. And recreational access to the Cuyahoga River is increasing every year as the water gets cleaner,” he said.

The majority of the restoration project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The grant came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Great Lakes Commission Regional Partnership.