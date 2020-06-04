Cleveland Botanical Garden Reopening June 10, Holden Arboretum Open

Updated: 5:27 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle will reopen its outdoor trails and gardens to both members and the public June 10.

Holden Forests and Gardens recently reopened Holden Arboretum to the public, with additional guidelines to help maintain social distancing. The arboretum opened to members May 12.

Visiting the arboretum and botanical garden now require reservations, with maximum group sizes limited to 10 people.

The arboretum grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with reservations available for a limited number of people every half hour until 4 p.m. Reservations can be made online or over the phone and are free for members. Tickets for non-members will be $15 for adults, and $10 for children aged 3 and up.

The botanical garden grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The reservations and limitations are meant to help maintain social distancing, Koski said.

“We all know that more and more people are outside these days, which is fantastic,” Koski said. “But we still need to make sure that everyone is keeping those safe and healthy distances from one another.”

Masks are recommended for visitors, Koski said, and staff will be monitoring traffic to prevent overcrowding. The number of reservations permitted could change moving forward, she said.

“If we see that we can accommodate more people, we’ll start to open up more time slots,” Koski said. “We can also pull back if we see there’s too many, but we started, honestly, with a pretty conservative number.”

The arboretum consists of about 3,500 acres in Lake and Geauga counties. About 200 acres are usually open for visitors, Koski said.

All buildings on the grounds will remain closed, including the visitor’s center. Some attractions, including the Murch Canopy Walk and Kalberer Emergent Tower, will also remain closed.

“We are asking people to visit with your regular stay-at-home group, so the maximum group size is 10 people,” Koski said.

Holden managers are also asking visitors not to approach staff on the grounds. No restrooms will be open, Koski said, and food and drinks won’t be available for sale.

The arboretum will be closed Mondays for cleaning and sanitization, Koski said.

