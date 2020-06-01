© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

Harnessing the Energy From Smokestacks Can Be Expensive. OH Really?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 1, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
photo of smokestacks
JAMES KELLY
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A listener wants to know if the gas emissions from smokestacks -- like the ones in Cleveland's Industrial Valley -- can be harnessed as an energy source.

For decades, factories in Cleveland's Industrial Valley have sent smoke and even fire out of their smokestacks – a process known as “flaring.”

Margaret Liske from Hudson has always wondered about the smokestacks along I-77 near Cleveland.

“They belch out huge, high billows of smoke and -- at night -- fire. Why is this potential heat not somehow recycled [or] reused?”

For the answer, we asked Krishna Rao, a chemical engineer who recently retired as president of Valley View-based plastics firm, Nanofilm.

“There’s this constant push-and-pull about what’s good for the environment versus what’s good for the company in trying to reduce their costs. It’s more expensive to burn it and use it as a source of energy because they have access to lower cost fuel. Or if they decide to ship it somewhere else, the cost of transportation – whether through tankers or through pipelines – will require a lot more investment. That’s been the [classic] argument.”

Rao says other countries, including Russia and Nigeria, have required a decrease in these types of emissions. He hopes the U.S. will, too.

You can ask your question for “OH Really” here.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
