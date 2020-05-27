© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Senate Passes Limited Ban On Plastic Bag Bans

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published May 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT

A Republican-backed bill to prohibit communities from banning plastic bags and other disposable containers passed the Senate on a mostly party line vote, after a significant change related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Republicans have wanted to ban local plastic bag bans for a while, to avoid a patchwork of regulations for retailers that operate statewide, but also because the fees those bans can carry could be viewed as an extra tax.

But Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said he was planning on voting no on the outright ban on plastic bag bans. He's from Cuyahoga County, which passed a plastic bag ban last year. The ban includes fines on retailers of up to $500.

However, Dolan said he supported this bill banning bans because it’s only for a year.

After that, Dolan said, “What will provide then is consistency and stability for shoppers and for business owners throughout the state."

Republicans said plastic bag bans need to be reconsidered during the pandemic, since many stores have disallowed the use of reusable bags for fear they might be contaminated.

But Democrats such as Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said the bill strips local officials of home rule powers, and some communities have delayed their bag bans as stores have asked shoppers not to bring in reusable bags.

“To have our local governments be able to make sound decisions – I have faith in our local governments," Antonio said.

She noted Cuyahoga County has delayed enforement of its plastic bag ban. The county delayed the ban till July to give retailers time to adjust, but has continued that delay because of the pandemic.

Democrats maintain plastic bags are still a serious problem for the environment, and local communities should have the power to take action.

Since the House passed a permanent ban in December, that chamber would have to agree to the one-year sunset for the measure to go to Gov. Mike DeWine, who said last year that banning these bans would be "a mistake".

Some grocery store chains have said they are banning plastic bags in the next few years.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Environment & Energyplastic bag bancoronavirusCOVID-19recyclingenvironment
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content