Environment & Energy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Social Distancing Wedding Packages Available This Summer in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
photo of Happy Days Lodge
MARK URYCKI
/
WKSU
Happy Days Lodge is one of the spots in the national park that will be available this summer for small weddings.

Couples who want to get married in Cuyahoga Valley National Park have a new option next month – pop-up weddings designed around social distancing.

The park is partnering with wedding planners Haus of Cool to provide wedding packages for groups up to 10 people. They’ll offer six weddings per day on six dates this summer.

Lexi Korczynski is a spokeswoman for the Conservancy for the CVNP. She says they set up the new program since the park is so important to so many couples.

“A lot of our couples that get married in the park, their first date was in the park, or maybe they proposed at Brandywine Falls, and it was just breaking our hearts seeing what they were going through. And we really wanted to find a way that they could get married safely. Maybe next year they’ll throw a big, standard wedding, but we really just wanted to find a way to help our couples.”

There are currently six dates available for the 45-minute pop-up weddings in the park this summer: 

  • June 20 (Happy Days Lodge)
  • June 27 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • July 4 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • July 18 (Happy Days Lodge)
  • August 22 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • August 29 (Happy Days Lodge)

Contact the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for more information.

Conservency for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Haus of Cool, coronavirus
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
