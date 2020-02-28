Mentor-on-the-Lake Explores Options to Tackle Erosion

Mentor-on-the-Lake officials are considering moving an observation deck further inland to protect it from erosion.

Mayor David Eva says Overlook Beach Park has lost most of its beachfront over the years. But he says high water levels and lack of ice cover on Lake Erie this year brought additional concerns as the area around an overlook deck washes away.

“We are going to look into possibly moving that away from the bluff that it’s on now,” Eva said.

Eva says service employees will assess the area when the weather improves. That could be as early as this weekend or next week.

But he says that wouldn’t prevent further erosion. The village is considering other options to protect the shoreline, including the formation of a special improvement district that would allow some tax dollars to be allocated for erosion control.

Eva says that would allow for property taxes to go toward the creation of erosion solutions. He says some two dozen residents have expressed interest in funding an erosion control project.