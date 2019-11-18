Cuyahoga County Survey Shows Consumers Support Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban

An informal survey shows a majority of Cuyahoga County residents support a plastic bag ban that takes effect in a little over a month. The survey was sent out to 500 residents by the county’s department of sustainability and councilwoman Sunny Simon, who sponsored the legislation to ban plastic bags.

It shows more than 70% of residents are in favor of the ban. Simon says they’ve had local retailers sit in on their recent discussions surrounding the ban.

“They clearly can see that this is the future of their customers and what the customers want. And that this is coming from their customer base that they want to see change.”

The ban was passed last May and takes effect January 1st. Simon says penalties to start will involve warnings. She says they want to support retailers making the transition to reusable bags.

See the survey results below.