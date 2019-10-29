Akron Launches Recycling App

© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy
WKSU, NPR and its affiliates all across the country have done some tremendous reporting covering the challenges facing communities and how they recycle. It includes this great app that NPR put together visually answering the questions about the different types of plastic.

The City of Akron is launching an app to make recycling easier for its residents. The “Akron Recycles” app can be downloaded on all mobile devices. The app shows pickup times and classifies recyclable items. Akron’s recycling manager, Dan Dempsey, said the new tool is another way to make Akron sustainable.

“It is just another tool that our residents have. Certainly, the better educated our residents are on recycling, the better recyclers they will be. We are trying to give our residents every tool available to make Akron a sustainable city.”

The app is funded by the $66,000 grant from The Recycling Partnership. It is part of the ongoing support for Akron’s Recycle Right campaign which aims to reduce the amount of waste in the recycling stream.

