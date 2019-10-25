Cuyahoga Valley National Park has opened what it’s calling its first “Front Door."

The Boston Mill Visitor Center is on Riverview Road in Peninsula. Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel hopes the new center will bring some new faces as well.

"We see this as being a place for those first time visitors who know nothing about Cuyahoga Valley and Northeast Ohio, but it’s also a place where returning visitors and local visitors can come and learn more about our interpretive scenes and the stories that comprise the National Park as well as its connection to Cleveland and Akron."

Deb Yandala is the CEO of Conservancy for CVNP. She said the Visitor Center helps them better serve the community.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Opens a New 'Front Door' Deb Yandala remarks on what she likes about the park. Listen • 0:06

“I love the idea in this Visitor’s Center that we emphasize that this is really the people’s park.”

The center aims to give new insight into the park to longtime visitors and provide new travelers a better understanding of CVNP.

Jennie Vasarhelyi is in charge of visitor services. She said the goal of the center is to tell the park’s stories.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Opens a New 'Front Door' Jennie Vasarhelyi wants to tell people the park's stories. Listen • 0:14

“A lot of people, especially from out of state, come being familiar with other national parks. So we’re trying to help them understand, you know, the particular stories of our national park.”

CVNP saw more than 2 million visitors last year, 80 percent of whom are from Northeast Ohio