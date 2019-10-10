© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Study Finds Climate Change Is Not for the Birds

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 10, 2019 at 6:07 PM EDT
The Scarlet Tanager
AUDUBON GREAT LAKES
The Scarlet Tanager

A new report says there’s a bird emergency in the air. Climate change could eradicate two thirds of the bird species now prevalent in Ohio by the end of this century. 

Marnie Urso, the Policy Director for Audubon Great Lakes, says its new report shows many birds are threatened by warmer weather, changing rainfall patterns and more intense storms. She says that includes the red-headed woodpecker, wood thrush and a striking songbird.

“The scarlet tanager, which is a bright beautiful bird you find in the forest that breeds here in the summer, 91% of its range is potentially going to be lost if we don’t act now,” Urso said.

The report says keeping down global temperatures could help three quarters of those threatened birds. Urso says the key to preventing the extinction is to rely more on clean energy, reduce carbon pollution and protect wetlands.

You can find more information at the Audubon website.   

