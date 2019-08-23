© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy
Watershed
WKSU News marks the 50th anniversary with the series, Watershed.

Cleveland Metroparks Begins Planning on Lake Erie Water Trail

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published August 23, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT
Map of the proposed Lake Erie Water Trail water access points via Cleveland Metro Parks.
Cleveland Metroparks
Map of the proposed Lake Erie Water Trail water access points via Cleveland Metroparks. The proposed water trail will include 11 access points into the lake.

Cleveland Metroparks has begun planning a Lake Erie Water Trail, spanning the Cuyahoga County shoreline. Kelly Coffman, the Metroparks Senior Strategic Park Planner, says the popularity of paddle boarding and kayaking is one reason for the proposed trail. She says interest in the Cuyahoga River Water Trail is another incentive.

“We decided to work on the water trail in Cuyahoga County after being a part of the Cuyahoga River water trail effort and seeing the public interest in that initiative.”

The Cuyahoga River Water Trail is expected to be finalized in early October. The proposed Lake Erie Water Trail will incorporate existing infrastructure by using public lands and parks with 11 spots where people can enter the lake. A proposal for the project is expected to go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources by the end of the year. Cleveland Metroparks hopes the water trail will be open by next Memorial Day. 

Tags

Environment & EnergyCuyahoga RiverCuyahoga River water trailLake ErieLake Erie water trailOhio Department of Natural ResourcesCleveland Metro Parks
Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
See stories by Carter Adams
Related Content