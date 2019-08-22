Report Finds Climate Change Is Harming Children's Health

A new report says climate change has significant negative impacts on children's health. Environmental and health advocates say this highlights the urgency to reduce carbon emissions.

The report, from the Ohio Environmental Council and Policy Matters Ohio, says heatwaves lower air quality, affecting children with asthma, and torrential flooding can increase water contamination.

The group's Heather Taylor-Miesle is calling on cities and businesses to act, since state lawmakers just weakened mandates on reducing carbon emissions.

"It's affecting us and our children right now so we don't have time to wait for lazy leadership," Taylor-Miesle said. "It's time for us to be looking at this in a broad way."

Gov. Mike DeWine's spokesperson says the governor is serious about reducing carbon emissions that's why he signed a bill that keeps Ohio's non-carbon emitting nuclear plants open through $150 million in annual subsidies.