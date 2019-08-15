Summit County to Consider Re-establishing Green Policy Task Force

The Summit County Council Planning Committee is expected to vote on Monday whether to re-establish a task force to advise the county on sustainability.

According to Summit County Council member Elizabeth Walters, the last few months show a green policy task force is necessary.

“As many people saw particularly this spring and this summer with record rainfall, we are really starting to see the effects of climate change on our weather patterns and then those subsequent impacts on our infrastructure and in our communities, "Walters said. "We really wanted to ask thoughtful questions and take some steps forward to start examining what the county’s role can and should be.”

Walters says the task force would also look at best practices from other counties in and around Ohio to see how Summit County can improve their own sustainability efforts.