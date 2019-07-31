New Bird Species Spotted in Northeast Ohio

A new hybrid bird species has been spotted around parks in northeast Ohio.

The bird is a type of warbler resulting from mating between Cerulean Warblers and Northern Parulas.

Park Ranger Ryan Trimbath was the first to spot the bird in 2014 while he was working for the Summit Metro Parks in Deep Lock Quarry.

He says the experience has opened his mind to when people claim to see new species.

“You know, don’t just push those sorts of things off. And take your time a little bit and look a little closer, dig a little deeper, and you don’t really know what you might find,” Trimbath said.

Trimbath said hybridization isn’t uncommon for warblers and the Cerulean’s declining population may be a factor.

Credit Dan Toth / Summit Metro Parks / Summit Metro Parks 2015 photo of the hybrid bird species

The birds migrate south for the winter, but return in early spring to begin breeding again. Trimbath says that would be the best time to see it.

The find will be documented in the Wilson Journal of Ornithology.