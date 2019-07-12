© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Local Leaders Meet to Address Summit County Flooding

Published July 12, 2019 at 5:02 PM EDT
a photo of flooding on a highway
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
/
FACEBOOK
Heavy rain in recent weeks has caused extensive flooding around the state, including in Barberton.

Local leaders are trying to help Summit County flood victims.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) met with  several mayors, directors of state agencies and Governor Mike DeWine this week in Barbertion. Mayor William Judge organized the meeting.

Galonski said there is hope for financial help for those affected by flooding.

“If you provide an aggregate of the letters that you’ve received from residential and commercial people that have been affected by the storm water, who are not covered by insurance, then there is a hope for money that can come for those folks.”

Galonski has asked for Summit County to be added to the Governor’s list of distressed counties. That has not happened yet.

