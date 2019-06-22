© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Paddlers Celebrate the Rebirth of the Cuyahoga, 50 Years After the River Burned

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 22, 2019 at 10:00 PM EDT
photo of Blazing Paddles
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
About 250 people came out for Blazing Paddles on Saturday, about three times the turnout last year.

About 250 people participated in the second annual “Blazing Paddles” event Saturday, as part of the commemoration of the 1969 Cuyahoga River fire.

At Merwin’s Wharf, competitors got to experience the Cuyahoga in everything from outrigger canoes to carbon-fiber race boats.

Organizers say the goal is to celebrate the river’s rebirth, by encouraging people to support infrastructure and legislation that helps keep the water clean.

Gerry James is with the Kentucky Waterman series of events for paddlers of all skills levels. His organization co-sponsored Blazing Paddles, an event he says is a model for bringing people from all walks of life together around waterways like the Cuyahoga.

“What I’m looking for in events is exactly what we have here: we’re looking for diversity. We’re looking for inclusivity. But we’re also looking for that environmental advocacy component.”

This year’s Blazing Paddles attracted about three times as many people as last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HWhlBpgaks

Tags

Environment & Energy#Cuyahoga50Blazing PaddlesMerwin's WharfExplore Kentucky InitiativeCuyahoga River fire
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content