Watershed
WKSU News marks the 50th anniversary with the series, Watershed.
Watershed: Listeners Share Memories of the Burning River
Starting on June 24, WKSU will begin a series of reports looking at the state of our local waterways including the Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, and Black Rivers as well as Lake Erie. As we prepared these reports, we asked listeners to share their memories of the time 50 years ago when the Cuyahoga River burned. You'll hear their recollections on air all week, and you can check them out here as well.
Watershed: Listeners Share Memories of the Burning River
Elaine Marsh on the Cuyahoga going back 60 years
Watershed: Listeners Share Memories of the Burning River
River memories from Frank Samsel
Watershed: Listeners Share Memories of the Burning River
Mark Weimer on his childhood memories of the river, growing up in Cuyahoga Falls
Watershed: Listeners Share Memories of the Burning River
Walt Adams on the Cuyahoga River in Kent in 1970