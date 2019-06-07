© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Senate to Begin Hearings on Energy Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 7, 2019 at 6:03 PM EDT
A photo of House Speaker Larry Householder.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) references board with details of energy bill in April. The bill has evolved from when it was introduced in the Ohio House.

The Ohio Senate will begin official hearings on the extensive energy bill that would redirect the state’s attention away from renewables and subsidize nuclear and coal instead.

As a lead-up to hearings, state senators heard testimony from researchers and industry experts. 

The bill, which would bail out nuclear power and get rid of wind and solar mandates, has already passed the House. 

Upon speculation that the Senate might want to take out the renewable provisions and only address nuclear subsidies, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said it’s important to keep the two components together.

“I think it’s gonna be really difficult to pay for it if you get don’t get rid of the mandates.”

Supporters say the plan brings down overall fees for the average monthly electric bill. But opponents argue scrapping efficiency standards means an increase to the bottom line.

Tags

Environment & Energynuclear bailoutenergy billLarry HouseholderOhio Statehousenuclear energy
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content