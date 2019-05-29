Study Shows More Than Two Million Visited Cuyahoga Valley National Park Last Year

A new study shows that Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) brought in more than two million visitors who spent more than $36 million locally last year. The CVNP’s community engagement supervisor, Pam Barnes, said national parks bring in $10 of local spending for every one dollar spent on the parks. She said she hopes to see more people take an interest in visiting national parks like Cuyahoga Valley.

“We like to feature this park. It’s a way to introduce the idea of national parks and as a gateway to national parks across the country.”

The annual report is published by the National Park Service. Although it showed a 41 percent decrease in spending related to the CVNP, Barnes said that change comes mostly from more precise data collection.