Gov. Mike DeWine Declares State of Emergency in Three Counties Hit by Tornadoes

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in three Ohio counties after spending the day surveying the damage left behind by tornadoes and severe storms.

DeWine declared states of emergency for Greene, Mercer, and Montgomery counties. He flew over Beavercreek and Celina to look at the damage and went on the ground to see the path of destruction firsthand.

“It’s devastating when you see it from the air. And it’s devastating when you actually go out and see the damage that’s been done to homes but then when you start talking to people who have lost everything, you really start to understand what a tornado can do.”

The declaration allows the counties to access more resources and support from state agencies.

DeWine said that he plans to see what kind of federal support is available.