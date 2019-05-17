© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy
WKSU Trending Stories

City of Akron to Debut Recycle Right Campaign

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT
photo of recycling bin
WKSU
Recycle Right aims to teach Akron residents how to better manage recyclable material and reduce contamination

The City of Akron has partnered with local sustainability organizations to institute a Recycle Right campaign. ReWorks and Keep Akron Beautiful will work with the city to teach residents how to properly recycle.

Keep Akron Beautiful CEO, Jacqui Ricchiuti, says people need a refresher on what is recyclable.

“We know that our residents want to recycle and they want to recycle right, but in the past there’s been a lot of mixed messaging about recycling in Akron," Ricchiutti said. "So, we just want to get everybody on the same page and get everybody to be doing things the correct way so that we can protect the environment.”

Starting June 3rd, the organizations will be checking recycling bins and placing informational tags for residents when they see contamination.

The effort is being paid for with grant funds from the Ohio EPA and the national non-profit The Recycling Partnership.

Tags

Environment & EnergyrecyclingAkronSustainabilityenvironmentReWorksKeep Akron Beautiful
Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
See stories by Phillip Grant
Related Content