© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Great Lakes Restoration Plan Moving Forward, Seeks Input

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 16, 2019 at 6:04 PM EDT
0914boat.jpg
BRIAN BULL
/
WCPN
Lake Erie provides drinking water to nearly 3 million Ohioans.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing plans for the next phase of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The effort began in 2010 and has funded more than 4,000 improvement projects totaling $2.4 billion.

The next phase is set to begin in September and be carried out over the next five years. It’s moving forward despite President Trump’s initial plan to de-fund it.  

Lawmakers fought to have funding restored, but Senator Sherrod Brown said the president’s view of the project is a concern.

“It doesn’t help in the long-term plan to have a president of the United States that’s hostile to the plan and hostile apparently to the people that depend on the great lake.”

In its next phase, the Initiative plans work to rid toxic substances from areas of concern, control invasive species, and promote conservation practices that can reduce farm runoff. Phosphorus from farm fertilizer has been linked to algal blooms in Lake Erie.

You can submit a comment on the plan here through Friday, May 24.  

A draft of the plan is available below. 

Loading...

Tags

Environment & EnergyGreat Lakes Restoration InitiativeSherrod BrownDonald Trump
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor