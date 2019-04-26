© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Hosts Junior Ranger Day on Saturday

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 26, 2019 at 6:38 PM EDT
photo of Pamela Barnes
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Pamela Barnes, Cuyahoga Valley National Park's community engagement supervisor, says Junior Ranger Day is a way for young people to connect with the parks, since they'll be the next generation to care for places like the CVNP.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is hosting Junior Ranger Day on Saturday to cap off National Park Week.

The event runs from noon until 2 and will offer activities for youth from 4 to 12 years old. Junior Rangers will be “sworn-in” at 1 p.m. and be given a badge for participating.

Pamela Barnes, community engagement supervisor with the parks, says it’s a way to engage young people in the nation’s parks.

“As they travel and visit National Parks, they can engage in activities that help them learn about the park they’re in. And help them think about how they can be a steward for National Parks. Because they’re, in fact, the next generation – when we’re gone, we’ll need somebody to step up and take care of the National Parks.”

Junior Ranger Day takes place at the Ledges Shelter in Peninsula, and will also include the CVNP’s “Paw Patrol” volunteers.

Tags

Environment & Energy#cvnp100CVNPCuyahoga Valley National Park
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content