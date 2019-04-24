© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Electricity Provider Weighs In on Proposed Energy Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 24, 2019 at 6:19 PM EDT
photo of Tom Froehle
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
AEP's Tom Froehle speaks on the proposed state energy bill on April 23, 2019.

One of Ohio’s largest electric companies is weighing in on the bill that would create a new charge to benefit “green energy” but eliminate an existing fee on ratepayers.

The proposed legislation would likely bailout the state’s two nuclear plants while also tossing out the requirements that utility companies invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

AEP’s Tom Froehle said his company has spent years following these standards and urged that the energy bill honor their current contracts and programs, which he said have saved customers $1 billion.

From there, Froehle said AEP likes the bill.

“The bill will go down some, but the benefit is that you’re finally getting investment in Ohio in clean air," he said.

New fees in the legislation would create a $300 million fund – more than half would go to the nuclear plants.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
