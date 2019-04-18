Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Will Host New Educational Programs This Summer

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is launching a new program this summer to educate its guests. Visitors of any age can take a two-hour interactive train ride to learn more about the park’s history and its wildlife.

Director of Events Kenzie Conner says CVSR has worked with the National Park System on education programs before, but this new program will be led by local staff members.

“We’ll be teaching them about animals in the national park, the geography, their senses, their habitat, the food chain, the canal and what kind of impact it had on our area.”

Summer education programs will run every Friday starting June 14th through August 16th out of the Railroad’s Peninsula Depot.