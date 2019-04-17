© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

FirstEnergy Solutions Testifies in Support of Energy Policy Overhaul That Could Save Nuclear Plants

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 17, 2019 at 5:06 PM EDT
photo of Dave Griffing
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Dave Griffing, VP of FirstEnergy Solutions, speaks to a subcommittee about the proposed new state energy policy.

The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from FirstEnergy Solutions, the owners of Ohio’s two nuclear plants, which said this bill brings parity to energy policy. 

The energy bill would give out what’s being call “clean air” credits to energy generators who don’t produce carbon emissions. It would also do away with the green energy standards that require utilities to invest in alternative sources.

FirstEnergy Solutions VP Dave Griffing said this change will put nuclear on a level playing field with wind and solar energy.

“Who the state has chosen to incentivize not only the state but the federal government as well, where they’re getting tax credits or renewable credits for the same attribute that nuclear provides and doesn’t get compensated for," Griffing said.

The bill would cost residential ratepayers $2.50 a month. There’s a debate over whether getting rid of the green energy requirements will end up costing people more or less on their electric bills.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
