Environment & Energy

Akron Waterways Renewed! Will Keep Sewage Out of the Cuyahoga River

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published April 5, 2019 at 5:50 AM EDT
A picture of tunnel boring machine nicknamed Rosie
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Rosie, the tunnel boring machine that's part of Akron's ongoing sewer project.

The City of Akron is working to improve its 100 year old sewage system.

Dubbed Akron Waterways Renewed!, the project is federally mandated and aims to eliminate the discharge of sanitary sewage, which contains human excrement, into the Cuyahoga River. 

fullsizeoutput_571.jpg
Credit Rosalie Murphy
The Water Reclamation Facility.

The problem stems from something known as CSO or Combined Sewer Overflow.   

Currently, water and sewage go into a combined pipe that empties into the Water Reclamation Facility. But when there is a heavy rain, the reclamation facility gets overburdened and the overflow discharges into the Cuyahoga River at 30 different spots. 

For an article in The Devil Strip, Emily Dressler explained that a court order to fix the CSO problem was issued in 2009. The work is costly, with a pricetag of $1.4 billion.

One aspect of the project involved creation of an interceptor tunnel, a sort of holding tank that can store the overflow, as much as 25 million gallons. A custom made tunnel boring machine, nicknamed Rosie, recently completed creation of the interceptor tunnel. 

toilet_drawing.jpg
Credit ROBERT LEDYARD
An illustration of how sewage travels through the system.

Ratepayers are covering the cost of the project, but as Dressler notes, "Over time they [the City of Akron] are spreading the increased rates out. Some of the loans that they have are zero interest, so of course that is a big help.”

All the work is to be completed by 2027. It is a lengthy and pricey process, but Dressler says it is past due. 

"I think this is something that needs to happen regardless of how much it costs. It has to happen."

Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
