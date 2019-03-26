© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Administration May Allow More Energy Burning Lightbulbs in Policy Rollback

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 26, 2019 at 5:50 AM EDT
a photo of lightbulbs
BLURRYME
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
LED and incandescent lightbulbs

Environmental advocates are speaking out against several recent proposals from President Donald Trump’s administration that would weaken the country’s energy efficiency policies.

The administration is floating the idea of allowing more energy-burning lightbulbs to sidestep the standards.

The 2020 light bulb efficiency standard would ban the sale of most halogen and incandescent lightbulbs. But the federal energy department is proposing an exemption for three-way bulbs, candle-shaped bulbs, and reflector bulbs used in recessed lighting.

Noah Horowitz with the Natural Resources Defense Council says the efficiency standards, which began under President George W. Bush, are something to embrace. “People will save money and we’ll have cleaner air, and we’ll have less pollution that causes climate change, being emitted. So everybody wins here.”

Since taking office Trump has made it a priority to cut back on regulations, especially with energy and environmental issues. He says they hurt businesses and therefore, job growth.

Tags

Environment & Energyenergy efficient lightbulbsTrump energy policy
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow