© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Lake Erie Wind Farm Gets Final Federal Permit, Awaits State Approval

Published March 25, 2019 at 6:36 PM EDT
Leedco wind farm
WKSU
The site of the proposed Icebreaker Wind energy project, which received final federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.

A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. 

The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker Wind renewable energy project, the last federal permit needed.

The Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, or LEEDCo, is in charge of the proposed wind farm, which could power 7,000 homes.

A photo of LEEDCo Vice President Dave Karpinski
Credit DAVID P. KARPINSKI / LEEDCo
/
LEEDCo
LEEDCo Vice President Dave Karpinski, who says the federal permit for the Icebreaker Wind energy project is a positive step forward.

VP of Operations Dave Karpinski said LEEDCo is now waiting for approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board, which has been considering it since last September.

“There’s nothing in the state that state agencies can kind of look to that’s same, right? There’s something similar, you know, like we have land-based turbines, so I think that’s kind of what we’re dealing with is just the newness and the first of its kind nature," he said.

Karpinski also said the Army Corps approval is a good sign.

Lake Erie Wind Farm Gets Final Federal Permit, Awaits State Approval
Karpinski on why the Army Corps approval of the wind project is a good sign.

“This does help kind of show that there’s increasing momentum, and, you know, anything that can help to kind of move that process forward in Columbus would be helpful," he said. "We’re optimistic we’re going get that one too, it’s just, you know, things take time, and we’re working with state agencies in Columbus to get that one finalized and get the last one that we need.”

If approved, construction on the $126 million renewable energy project should be able to start in the summer of 2021.

The project would be the first freshwater wind farm in North America.

Tags

Environment & EnergyLEEDCoLake Erie wind farmAlternative energywind energywind turbinesrenewable energy
Related Content