Environment & Energy

Civil Engineers Give Northeast Ohio Infrastructure a Grade of 'D+'

Published February 20, 2019 at 9:18 PM EST
Valley VIew Bridge
Ohio.gov
Civil engineers studied Northeast Ohio infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, over the past two years.

Northeast Ohio’s infrastructure received a D+ grade in a report card released Wednesday. 

The Cleveland Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers collected data on transportation, buildings and water over the past two years.

They find much of the infrastructure, like roads and bridges, is aging and deteriorating significantly.

Ed Adamcyzk, the co-chair of the Northeast Ohio Infrastructure Report Card Committee, said lack of funding is the big problem.

“It usually comes down to money," he said. "Our clients, or our agencies … often, they have the challenge of available funding versus need, and need is much greater than available funding.”

The report also includes the committee’s recommendations for the region, such as increasing the state gas tax to help fund projects. 

Tags

Environment & Energyinfrastructuretransportation infrastructureOhio gas taxRoads and bridgesgas tax
