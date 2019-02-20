Civil Engineers Give Northeast Ohio Infrastructure a Grade of 'D+'

Northeast Ohio’s infrastructure received a D+ grade in a report card released Wednesday.

The Cleveland Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers collected data on transportation, buildings and water over the past two years.

They find much of the infrastructure, like roads and bridges, is aging and deteriorating significantly.

Ed Adamcyzk, the co-chair of the Northeast Ohio Infrastructure Report Card Committee, said lack of funding is the big problem.

“It usually comes down to money," he said. "Our clients, or our agencies … often, they have the challenge of available funding versus need, and need is much greater than available funding.”

The report also includes the committee’s recommendations for the region, such as increasing the state gas tax to help fund projects.