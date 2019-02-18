New Energy Company in the Utica Shale is Headquartering and Hiring in Northeast Ohio

Encino Energy is continuing to ramp up staffing at its new headquarters in Stark County.

Credit ENCINO ENERGY / ENCINO ENERGY Jackie Stewart, Director of Communications for Encino Energy

Encino is a natural gas and oil acquistion and development company created by a group of successful former executives of other major gas & oil corporations. Late last year it made a multi-billion dollar deal to get the Ohio holdings of Chesapeake Energy, the original leader in the Utica Shale development.

Encino's Director of External Affairs Jackie Stewart says the company is now committed to its new Utica headquarters in Louisville. “We’re trying to hire local. I mean, over 70% of our entire employees are here in Ohio.”

She says the size and richness of the Utica shale has a lot to do with that. “When you think about the future and oil and natural gas career pathways in Ohio, we have world class rock here. So, we’re going to be here for a long time.”

Stewart says Encino has already hired more than a 100 people in Louisville and is actively recruiting.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the new headquarters in Louisville is for Encino's Utica operations. Also, Jackie Stewart's title has been corrected.