© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Opponents Argue Against Renewable Energy Project

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 29, 2019 at 4:16 PM EST
A photo of solar panels
SERGEY EDENTOD
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
The solar and wind farm proposed in Highland County would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio.

State regulators are still looking over what would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio. But opponents of the project say it would result in a handout to American Electric Power and customers would foot the bill.

Those arguing against AEP’s solar and wind farm proposal in Highland County say the utility would rely on ratepayers to offset the costs of generating the renewable energy in the first few years.

The Ohio Consumer’s Counsel says the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio should deny the project because it would become a subsidy for energy generation that the state doesn’t need.

Other groups opposing the project include coal companies, retail electric suppliers, and Industrial Energy Users-Ohio.

AEP says the project will boost Appalachia, diversify the energy portfolio, and benefit customers with better costs further down the line.

Tags

Environment & EnergyAmerican Electric PowerAEPsolar and wind farmrenewable energy
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content