Environmental Advocates Unite with Coal Company to Support Ohio Solar Farm

Unlikely groups are coming together to support what would be Ohio’s largest solar farm. Supporters of the project say it would give one area of the state a major boost.

Environmental advocates, business groups, and even a coal company are joining forces to support a solar farm proposal in Highland County.

Matt Evans, with the Boich Companies, a coal investor, said this would bring sorely needed jobs to Appalachia.

“A part of the state that’s had plant closures, power plan closures, mine closures...I believe that frankly Columbus has ignored this part of the state for the last several years. And I think that this is an opportunity starting now to get some good news to Appalachia,” he said.

Although he comes from coal, Evans said it’s important to have a diverse energy portfolio.

Supporters say the project, which is subject to PUCO approval, could power more than 325,000 homes.