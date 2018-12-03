Ohio EPA Looks to Update Air Quality Rules at Fracking Sites

The Ohio EPA is considering changes to its regulations on air quality at fracking and natural gas transmissions sites.

Credit Twitter / Twitter Heidi Griesmer, Deputy Director for Communications, Ohio EPA

The state Environmental Protection Agency is doing what deputy director Heidi Griesmer calls a periodic rules review. One thing it is considering has to do with changes in regulations.

Normally they’re applied to new shale wells or compressor stations coming on line. The agency may make them applicable to established sites too. “This would cover air pollution emissions from existing non-conventional oil and gas facilities that aren’t covered by our most current regulations.”

As part of the review the sate EPA is also gathering input from interested parties. “It’s just an extra step we take to involve stakeholders before we begin drafting rules.”

The open period for ideas is underway through December 19th.